Suspect in shooting of Illinois officers arrested in Indiana

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting of one police officer and wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel has been taken into custody. Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield says Darius Sullivan was arrested Friday morning at a home in North Manchester, Indiana. He says Sullivan surrendered to a SWAT team that was assisting the U.S. Marshalls with a search warrant for the property about 110 miles east of where the shooting occurred late Wednesday night. The arrest came a day after Illinois authorities warned that the 25-year-old man should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities are still searching for 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris in connection with the shootings.