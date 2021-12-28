Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 12:36 PM

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

By ZEKE MILLER and KATIE FOODY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create confusion among many Americans. The move has raised questions about how the guidance was crafted and why it was changed now, in the middle of another wintertime spike in cases, this one driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content