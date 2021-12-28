Sudan officials say defunct mine collapses, kills 38 people

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province. The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place Tuesday in a village 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the capital of Khartoum. The mining company posted images on Facebook showing villagers gathering at the site as at least two dredgers worked to find possible survivors and bodies. The company said the mine was not functional but local miners returned to work it after forces guarding the site left the area. It did not say when the mine stopped working.