N.Macedonia: Police find 53 migrants hidden in a truck

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have found 53 people crammed into a truck, and have arrested the vehicle’s driver. Police said in a statement that the migrants — 34 from India and 19 from Cuba — were discovered during a routine control at a highway toll station near the northern town of Kumanovo Monday night. The 39-year old truck driver, a Macedonian national, was arrested. The 53 people, who are believed to have entered North Macedonia illegally from neighboring Serbia, were transferred to a migrant shelter pending deportation back to Serbia. This was the third large group of migrants to have been apprehended over the past three weeks in North Macedonia.

