By
Published 4:30 PM

US designates 3 men in Brazil as affiliated with al-Qaida

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA
Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has designated three men in Brail as being affiliated with al-Qaida and having given support to the terrorist group. It said Wednesday that the action targets the international financing of al-Qaida. The Treasury says two of the men own furniture stores in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area and charges both gave technological or financial support to al-Qaida. U.S. officials link the two men to a third man described as al-Qaida’s contact in Brazil. Brazil’s federal police force has declined to comment on the U.S. statement, and says it also  does not comment on whether investigations might be in progress

The Associated Press

