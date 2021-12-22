Russian FM: Security talks with US, NATO to start next month

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says that Russian and U.S. negotiators will sit down for talks early next year to discuss Moscow’s demand for Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Russia in January will also start separate talks with NATO to discuss the issue, adding that separate negotiations under the aegis of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will also be held. Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Washington and its allies have refused to provide such pledges, but said they are ready for the talks.