Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

By LAURA UNGAR and MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writers

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than delta. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals. Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant.