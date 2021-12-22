In Greece, taxis help with race to deliver booster shots

By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Public health authorities in Greece have stepped up a campaign to deliver booster shots to seniors and people with mobility difficulties at home, with some agencies using taxi companies to take healthcare workers to where the vaccinations are needed. The country is fighting a sharp increase in COVID-19-related deaths that has put pressure on the public hospitals. Health services are distributing the shots also using municipal vans or with doctors simply sent out on foot.