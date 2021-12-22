Californian pleads guilty to punching attendant on flight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California woman who punched a flight attendant in the face and broke her teeth during a flight has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez of Sacramento entered a plea Wednesday to interfering with a flight attendant. Quinonez was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego in May when an attendant asked her to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table and wear her mask properly during the descent. Authorities say Quinonez punched the woman in the face and grabbed her hair before other passengers intervened. The attendant suffered three chipped teeth, bruises and a cut that needed stitches.