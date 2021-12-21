Development and conservation clash at Komodo National Park

By VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Construction for tourism in Indonesia’s Komodo National Park is raising concerns from U.N. officials, environmental activists and residents about damage to Komodo dragon habitat. Construction is under way for a visitor center and other features on a main island where the huge endangered lizards live, and permits for other projects have been granted within the park. Indonesian officials did not submit a required environmental assessment to UNESCO before construction, but they say the development will lead to strong eco-tourism. UNESCO officials fear the project could harm the park’s “universal value” as a World Heritage Site. Locals say the development could damage livelihoods because the park’s natural beauty is essential for tourism.