Maryland governor tests positive for coronavirus, feels fine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s governor says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus, but is feeling fine at the moment. Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Monday morning that he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine. Hogan, a cancer survivor, says he’s been vaccinated and has had a booster. Hogan urged people to get vaccinated or get booster shots as soon as possible as the virus’s omicron variant becomes dominant. The state’s health department reported Sunday that 1,345 people were hospitalized, more than twice as many people who were hospitalized a month earlier. But the state hasn’t reported data for coronavirus cases or deaths since early December, when a cyberattack hit its health department.