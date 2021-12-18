Reports: Crane collapse in northern Italy’s Turin kills 3

ROME (AP) — Firefighters in northern Italy say two construction cranes have collapsed on a street in the city of Turin. Firefighters said two construction workers died at the scene on Saturday. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa says a third worker was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Media reports say one crane was helping to assemble the larger one when they both collapsed. Part of the larger crane fell onto a building, while the rest broke into pieces on the street.