Iran says ambassador in Yemen has coronavirus, recalls him

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it is recalling its ambassador in Yemen for medical treatment as he has been infected by the coronavirus. The Foreign Ministry said on its website that Ambassador Hassan Irloo was in need of urgent medical care after being infected for several days, and was en route to Iran. The announcement comes after the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Irloo was being removed over strains with the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The report quotes anonymous officials from the Mideast and Western officials, and said Irloo did not have Covid-19.