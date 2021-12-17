Rocker Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

Rock singer Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel. Court records released Friday show that Stewart and his son Sean recently entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery. The plea agreement means the Stewarts won’t have to appear in court and there will be no trial. The singer’s attorney says the Stewarts will not do any jail time or be required to pay fines. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s hits include “Maggie May,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.”