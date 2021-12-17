New this week: ‘Don’t Look Up,’ new ‘Matrix’ and ‘Sing 2’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh music from U2 as part of the soundtrack for the animated “Sing 2,” a marathon of holiday films on TCM and the end-of-the-world comedy “Don’t Look Up.” There also Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a smart and quippy showbiz pic set during an especially fraught week of “I Love Lucy.” And it’s hard to believe it’s been 22 years since the first “Matrix” film but Lana Wachowski has come back to make us question our realities once more with “The Matrix Resurrections.”