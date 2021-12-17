Hundreds protest treatment of Senegal’s opposition

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Several hundred demonstrators have taken to the streets of Senegal’s capital, accusing the government of treating opposition figures unfairly. The protesters said Friday that opponents of President Macky Sall have been subjected to lengthy detentions. There was no immediate response from the government, though Sall has denied critics’ claims that he interferes with the Senegalese justice system for his personal gain. Sall was first elected in 2012 but has faced growing criticism since his re-election in 2019, particularly after a rape case was brought against the politician who finished third in the last election. The politician’s supporters maintain the charges were brought to derail his future political ambitions.