France urges vaccine uptake, bans New Year’s concerts

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the holiday festivities as infections surge and the government tries to avoid another lockdown. “The fifth wave is here and it is here in full force,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday. He urged people to get vaccinated and help curb the spread of the omicron variant that he said is expected to become dominant in France at the start of January. Concerts and fireworks displays are banned at New Year’s celebrations, and people have been urged to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating at Christmas.