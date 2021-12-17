EU police nab suspected traffickers of drugs through Morocco

MADRID (AP) — The European Union crime agency says police in Spain, France and Belgium have broken up a drug trafficking ring believed to be smuggling tons of cocaine and hashish by speedboat from Morocco to Europe. Europol said Friday that Spanish police arrested 17 people, including 11 Spaniards and six Moroccans, earlier this week. A Moroccan suspected of being a major importer of drugs into Europe was among those arrested. Police think gang members used cash-intensive businesses, including two Barcelona restaurants, and bought property to conceal their illicit income. Spain’s Guardia Civil says U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency also was involved in the police operation.