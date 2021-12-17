Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Lee statue base

By DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews working to remove the pedestal where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had stood believe they’ve found a time capsule buried there in 1887. The massive equestrian statue was taken down in September. At the time, work crews were unable to locate the time capsule. But on Friday, crews found a square box embedded in a granite stone. The governor’s chief of staff says crews need to extract the box to be sure it’s the capsule. An 1887 newspaper article suggests the capsule contains Civil War memorabilia and a “picture of Lincoln lying in his coffin,” although historians believe it’s doubtful the picture is an actual photograph.