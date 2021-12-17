AP photographer beaten by Israeli police in east Jerusalem

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Associated Press photographer has been pushed and beaten by Israeli police in an unprovoked attack while covering a protest in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood. Mahmoud Illean was bleeding after the attack and taken to a hospital with light head wounds. Illean was attacked in Sheikh Jarrah, where longtime Palestinian residents are battling efforts by Jewish settlers to evict them from their homes. Videos show an officer pushing him backward to the ground and then punching him several times. The AP says it is outraged, while a local press advocacy group has called for disciplinary action against the officers involved. The Israeli police have not commented.