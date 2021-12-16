Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia. Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the cause and manner of deaths for the victims on Thursday. Officials had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations. The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who had attended the festival. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.