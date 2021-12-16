Nigerian lawmakers reject bill seeking gender equality

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian senators have for the third time in five years rejected a bill that sought to promote gender equality, citing “socio-cultural and Islamic concerns.” The proposed law was dropped after some lawmakers in the country’s upper legislative chamber argued that the bill went against their interpretation of their religious principles. The bill would have criminalized discrimination on the basis of gender or marital status, and also was aimed at improving enforcement of existing laws against gender-based violence. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is deeply divided along religious and ethnic lines. Women rarely make it to top positions of power, and only 7% of nation’s senators are women.