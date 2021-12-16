Greece: Protest against budget constrained by pandemic costs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Labor unions led by the Greek Communist Party are demanding a return of wage and pension levels that were axed during three successive international bailouts. Some 2,000 protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in central Athens as lawmakers debated the 2022 budget on Thursday. The budget includes a proposed 2% minimum wage increase that would take effect Jan. 1. Bailouts financed by other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund when Greece was on the brink of bankruptcy during 2010-2018 resulted in repeated salary and pension cuts. Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said despite a 6.9% growth forecast for this year, pandemic-related costs allow for only modest increases in social spending.