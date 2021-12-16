Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:47 AM

BEHIND THE LENS: Virus, vaccine, and some arresting images

By The Associated Press

Chronicling COVID for a second straight year, and this year’s vaccine saga, AP photographers found new ways of telling the story. They found striking images — like Amit Sharma’s image of a man running through funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in India, as if fleeing death itself. Natacha Pisarenko in Argentina found her muse in a piece of clear plastic, the sort-of, kind-of touchpoint between an 86-year-old man and his daughter-in-law. Aaron Favila in the Philippines found it in little Kian Navales, holding a pillow that bears the image of his father, Arthur, who died of COVID. The boy misses going out for noodles with his dad.  

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content