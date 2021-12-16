AP’s top albums of 2021: ‘Sour,’ ‘Donda,’ H.E.R. and Eilish

By The Associated Press

Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West, Tyler, the Creator and Billie Eilish are among some of the well-known acts who released albums in 2021, and who have one of the year’s top albums, as determined by a group of entertainment journalists at The Associated Press. But this year’s best albums roster also includes some new and lesser-known acts like Yola, Lucy Dacus and British-Nigerian rapper Little Simz. Women dominated the year, with Snail Mail, Jazmine Sullivan and Oscar and Grammy winner H.E.R. making the list.