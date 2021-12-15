‘Sex and the City’ sequel creator looking for ‘slow burn’

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Patrick King wants the record to show that “Sex and the City” had a “slow burn of a love affair” with viewers on its way to becoming a hit. The producer’s motive: to ask that his HBO Max sequel, “And Just Like That…,” gets a chance to prove itself. After its two-episode debut last week, the remaining eight are arriving on consecutive Thursdays. King says he was confident the new series would work because of returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Absent is Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall in “Sex and the City.” The producer says Cattrall chose not to play Samantha again.