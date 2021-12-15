Man arrested in off-duty Memphis officer’s 2015 killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in 2015. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday that 42-year-old Lorenzo Clark was arrested at a home after he was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Memphis police officer Terence Olridge. Police said the 31-year-old Olridge was Clark’s neighbor in the Memphis suburb of Cordova. Police say the men fired guns at each other during an argument in October 2015. Olridge was hit three times before he ran home and collapsed.