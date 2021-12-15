Florida man arrested, charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say a Florida man has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection and attacking a police officer. Court records show that 26-year-old Mason Joel Courson was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight federal offenses. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday in Florida, but the case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court. Prosecutors say Courson participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was beaten by a group armed with a baton, flagpole and crutch. Earlier that afternoon, officials say Courson participated in efforts to advance into the Capitol.