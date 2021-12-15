Chicago to pay woman $2.9M over botched police raid

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Council has voted to pay $2.9 million to a woman who was handcuffed by police officers during a February 2019 raid of her home. The unanimous vote Wednesday to pay Anjanette Young was widely expected after the city and Young’s attorneys agreed to the settlement amount and a City Council committee voted to recommend the council approve it. Young was getting ready for bed when officers serving a search warrant stormed into her apartment and conducted a search of what turned out to be the wrong address.