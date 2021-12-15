Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 10:02 AM

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Adrienne Warren, Broadway baby

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrienne Warren had studiously avoided touching a Tony Award her entire stage career. On Sept 26, 2021, she finally held one. Warren won the best leading actress Tony for being a one-woman fireball of energy and exhilaration while portraying Tina Turner in a Broadway musical celebrating the rock pioneer’s life. The win capped a remarkable year for the actor who during the pandemic lost and gained 30 pounds for a TV role and also co-founded the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which uses storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. Her success has made Warren one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year.

AP National

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content