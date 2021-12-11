Taiwan records first omicron case in traveler from Africa

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Health officials say Taiwan has recorded its first case of the omicron variant in a passenger who recently traveled to the southern African country of Eswatini. The Central Epidemic Command Center said Saturday that the passenger, a Taiwanese woman in her 30s, is now in quarantine in hospital. Taiwan reported a total of 10 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, all of which were identified in travelers entering from abroad. There is little community transmission within Taiwan’s borders of the disease and there has been few restrictions on movement internally in recent months. Mask wearing is nearly universal. The self-ruling islands has sealed off its borders to all but residents and citizens, with few exceptions.