North Macedonia finds 41 migrants in van, arrests driver

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have discovered 41 migrants, including five children, in a routine police check on a main highway and have arrested the van’s driver. Police said Saturday that their patrol have stopped the van late Friday in front of the toll station near the central town of Negotino. In all, 41 migrants from Cuba and India were discovered packed in the van. Police arrested the 20-year-old van driver, a Serb citizen identified only by his initials as F.R. The migrants were transferred to the main migrant shelter in southern border town of Gevgelija. They are believe to have entered North Macedonia illegally from Greece and will be deported back.