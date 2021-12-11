Skip to Content
Hamas says oxygen bottles not arms exploded in Lebanon camp

BEIRUT (AP) — The Palestinian Hamas group says that explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients. Lebanon’s state-run news agency had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp killing and wounding a number of people. A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown. Hamas in a statement Saturday said that a fire in the refugee camp caused limited damage. It gave no word on casualties but residents in the camp said at least one person was killed. 

