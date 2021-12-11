Biden to be in South Carolina for 1st time since primary win

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to South Carolina, the state that played a pivotal role in his march to the Democratic presidential nomination and the White House. Biden is coming to Orangeburg on Friday as the featured speaker at the graduation ceremonies at a historically Black university, South Carolina State. The school is the alma mater of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the top-ranking Black member of Congress. Biden hasn’t been back to the state since his primary win in February 2020 that Clyburn helped engineer. Before the key first-in-the-South primary, Clyburn gave his public backing to Biden, a longtime friend and political ally whose campaign had struggled through less—than-stellar performance in earlier-voting states.