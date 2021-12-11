Baker’s exit to offer chance for women, put pressure on GOP

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to forego a third term has sparked a scramble among potential successors in a suddenly wide-open race for the state’s top political office. Among Democrats, Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and former state Sen. Ben Downing jumped into the running even before Baker’s announcement. Bigger Democratic names who’ve yet to rule out a run include U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and state Attorney General Maura Healey. On the Republican side, former GOP state representative Geoff Diehl has already announced. Other possible GOP candidates include former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.