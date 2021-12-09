Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court has largely upheld the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision to prevent street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities. The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with one group calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.