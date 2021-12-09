Police: Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose. The New York State Park Police said Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. The driver was a woman in her late 60s who lived in the area. She died before rescuers could get to the vehicle Wednesday. Her body was recovered by a U.S. Coast Guard swimmer, who descended by cable from a hovering helicopter. Her cause of death is still being determined.