France races to identify suspect in Saudi journalist's death

By THOMAS ADAMSON
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are racing to verify the identity of a suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was arrested at an airport near Paris. A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning, 48 hours after he was detained at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport on a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant. French radio network RTL said a Saudi national named Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi was arrested Tuesday as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh. However, the Saudi Embassy in Paris said the arrested man “had nothing to do with the case in question” and expects his immediate release.

The Associated Press

