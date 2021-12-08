Chinese boats spotted illegally hauling tuna in Indian Ocean

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A new report by a Norwegian watchdog group documents Chinese squid vessels using wide nets to illegally catch already overfished tuna as part of a surge in unregulated activity in the Indian Ocean. The report published Wednesday by Trygg Mat Tracking highlights growing concerns about the lack of international cooperation to protect marine species on the high seas. The vast majority of the vessels sailing in the high seas off the coast of Oman and Yemen were flagged to China, whose overseas flee has been dogged by accusations of illegal fishing around the world.