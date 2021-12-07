Senate rejects bipartisan bid to stop $650M Saudi arms sale

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has rejected a bid to stop a U.S. arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Lawmakers from both parties sought to prevent President Joe Biden’s administration from selling more than $650 million worth of weapons to the country. But the procedural motion from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was rejected on a 30-67 vote. It was just the latest skirmish in Congress over the sales of weapons to the country. Saudi Arabia is a longtime U.S. ally, but anger has been mounting over civilian casualties in the Saudi-led war in Yemen and over the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.