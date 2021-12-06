Trump gets wish in Georgia, sparks ‘a political civil war’

By JEFF AMY and STEVE PEOPLES

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has set out to reshape the GOP in his image across the nation’s top political battlegrounds, sparking bitter primary battles. Nowhere is his quest more consequential than Georgia. Trump has inspired a slate of loyalists to seek statewide office in the Southern swing state. On Monday, former Republican Sen. David Perdue formally launched a primary challenge against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The move marked a rare, serious threat to a sitting governor, bucking the wishes of GOP leaders in Washington and ensuring months of Republican infighting in a state where the party is trying to restore its dominance.