Storm sweeps Hawaii, brings threat of ‘catastrophic’ floods

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain has flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii. And officials warned Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. The National Weather Service says the storm brings the threat of “catastrophic flooding” in the coming days as a low pressure system moves from east to west and lingers on the northwestern edge of the archipelago. The storm prompted emergency alerts throughout the weekend. On Maui, power outages and flooding were reported, with more than a foot of rain in some areas. A weekend blizzard warning also was issued for the high peaks on the Big Island.