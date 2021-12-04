Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE

Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody in Detroit. A business owner located a vehicle late Friday that officials said was tied to the couple. The Crumbleys were captured nearby and were expected to be booked into the Oakland County Jail. A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley. The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.