Wisconsin’s Democratic governor vetoes GOP abortion bills

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed five Republican-authored anti-abortion bills, a move that came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could curtail if not end a woman’s right to abortion. Evers is making his support for abortion rights a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign. He was widely expected to veto the measures the GOP-controlled Legislature passed in October. Republicans do not have enough votes in the Legislature to override the vetoes. Republican legislative leaders have not returned messages seeking comment on the vetoes and whether they would seek an override vote.