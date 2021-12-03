Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has been charged with murder and reckless homicide. An attorney for Goodson’s family also announced Thursday a federal civil rights lawsuit against now-retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade. Meade, who is white, was charged Thursday with killing Goodson, who was Black. The shooting last December, which was not captured on body camera or dash cam footage, led to protests. Meade’s attorney on Thursday provided an account of the confrontation that argued the shooting was justified because Goodson pointed a gun at Meade.