Brazil’s Bolsonaro investigated for linking vaccine and AIDS

By DEBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a potential investigation into comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday instructed the country’s top prosecutor to look into that statement based on an investigation by Brazil’s Senate. The president has argued he was quoting a magazine article and not making assertions. Bolsonaro remains unvaccinated and has pushed back against vaccine mandates. He has often argued that restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 do more harm than good. However, the prosecutor is seen as a Bolsonaro loyalist.