UN urges truce during winter Olympics in Beijing in February

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

United Nations (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is urging all nations to observe a truce during the Beijing Winter Olympics starting in February, saying a halt to conflicts during one of the world’s premiere sporting events can be “a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation.” A resolution adopted Thursday by consensus by the 193-nation world body recalled the ancient Greek tradition of a truce to encourage a peaceful environment and ensure safe passage and participation of athletes in the games.. The Olympics run from Feb. 4-20 next year followed by the Paralympics from March 4-13.