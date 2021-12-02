Libyan court says Gadhafi’s son can run for president

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan court has overturned a decision by the country’s top electoral body that disqualified the son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi from running in upcoming presidential elections. Judges in the southern Libyan city of Sabha said that Seif al-Islam Gadhafi should be allowed to to join the field of candidates, Libyan media reported. Last week, Libya’s High National Elections Committee disqualified him from running for president, citing past convictions against him of using violence against protesters. His potential candidacy has stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged. It remains unclear whether any further legal challenges could be brought against him.