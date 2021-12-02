Durbin: Prisons chief has ‘no intention of reforming’ system

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is lambasting the director of the beleaguered federal prison system, saying he has “no intention of reforming the institution.” Sen. Dick Durbin is also reiterating his call that Attorney General Merrick Garland immediately fire Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal. An Associated Press investigation detailed serious misconduct involving federal correctional officers and revealed more than 100 Bureau of Prisons workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019. The agency has experienced a multitude of crises, including the rampant spread of coronavirus inside prisons.