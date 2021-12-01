Israeli army: Two Israelis drove into Ramallah, car torched

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s army says two Israelis drove into the Palestinian city of Ramallah and local police turned them over to the military. Video footage posted online showed a crowd surrounding the abandoned car, which was then set ablaze. The army said the two Israelis were lightly injured and released. It was not immediately clear why they entered the city in the occupied West Bank. Local media reported they apparently drove into Ramallah by mistake. Israelis are not permitted to enter areas of the West Bank under Palestinian control without special permission. Palestinian police referred questions to the governor’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.